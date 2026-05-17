NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Hoge Financial Services LLC's 10th Largest Position

Hoge Financial Services LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,939 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.8% of Hoge Financial Services LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hoge Financial Services LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden Reserve Retirement LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 541.1% in the 4th quarter. Golden Reserve Retirement LLC now owns 26,470 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 22,341 shares in the last quarter. Wise Wealth Partners increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wise Wealth Partners now owns 5,527 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Directional Asset Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $1,892,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 189,785 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $35,395,000 after acquiring an additional 54,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 47,660 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $8,889,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports said the U.S. has cleared Nvidia’s H200 AI chips for sale to about 10 Chinese companies, raising hopes for a meaningful rebound in China-related data center revenue. Reuters article

Multiple reports said the U.S. has cleared Nvidia’s H200 AI chips for sale to about 10 Chinese companies, raising hopes for a meaningful rebound in China-related data center revenue. Positive Sentiment: UBS and Cantor Fitzgerald both raised price targets on NVIDIA, reinforcing Wall Street’s view that AI demand and data center growth still have room to drive further upside. Proactive Investors article American Banking News article

UBS and Cantor Fitzgerald both raised price targets on NVIDIA, reinforcing Wall Street’s view that AI demand and data center growth still have room to drive further upside. Positive Sentiment: Investors are increasingly betting that Nvidia will beat Q1 FY2027 expectations, with several previews citing strong hyperscaler spending, AI infrastructure demand, and a possible revenue surprise. Seeking Alpha article Investopedia article

Investors are increasingly betting that Nvidia will beat Q1 FY2027 expectations, with several previews citing strong hyperscaler spending, AI infrastructure demand, and a possible revenue surprise. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage this morning emphasized that Nvidia’s stock has run hard into earnings, so some investors are locking in gains and watching whether the report can justify the valuation. CNBC article

Coverage this morning emphasized that Nvidia’s stock has run hard into earnings, so some investors are locking in gains and watching whether the report can justify the valuation. Negative Sentiment: The broader semiconductor complex sold off today, and some articles noted that Nvidia’s China opportunity is still not fully secured because approvals, deliveries, and Chinese domestic-chip competition remain uncertain. Benzinga article CNBC article

NVIDIA Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of NVDA opened at $225.32 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $129.16 and a 52-week high of $236.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm's fifty day moving average is $192.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, April 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $276.56.

View Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $7,459,058.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 881,387 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $154,145,772.43. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518. Insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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