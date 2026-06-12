NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is IFM Investors Pty Ltd's Largest Position

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,827,207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 39,409 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 7.5% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $900,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $43,631,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $315,100,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $7,842,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. raised its position in NVIDIA by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $204.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.22. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $140.85 and a 52-week high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 15.31%.

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA is expanding its AI footprint through new partnerships, including work with Microsoft on agentic AI deployment and a healthcare AI model with Abridge, reinforcing its leadership beyond traditional chips.

NVIDIA is expanding its AI footprint through new partnerships, including work with Microsoft on agentic AI deployment and a healthcare AI model with Abridge, reinforcing its leadership beyond traditional chips. Positive Sentiment: The company helped launch Helix Digital Infrastructure with KKR, Vistra, and the Kuwait Investment Authority, a more than $10 billion AI infrastructure venture that highlights sustained demand for NVIDIA-powered data center buildouts.

The company helped launch Helix Digital Infrastructure with KKR, Vistra, and the Kuwait Investment Authority, a more than $10 billion AI infrastructure venture that highlights sustained demand for NVIDIA-powered data center buildouts. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive, with multiple notes arguing NVIDIA is undervalued and has major upside, while others continue to point to unusually strong Blackwell demand and durable profit margins.

Analysts remain constructive, with multiple notes arguing NVIDIA is undervalued and has major upside, while others continue to point to unusually strong Blackwell demand and durable profit margins. Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA increased its buyback authorization by $80 billion, lifting the total active authorization above $120 billion, which signals management confidence and supports shareholder returns.

NVIDIA increased its buyback authorization by $80 billion, lifting the total active authorization above $120 billion, which signals management confidence and supports shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: The company scheduled the 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders for June 24, a routine corporate update that does not by itself change the investment outlook. NVIDIA Stockholder Meeting Set for June 24; Individuals Can Participate Online

The company scheduled the 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders for June 24, a routine corporate update that does not by itself change the investment outlook. Negative Sentiment: Some articles flagged pressure on AI hardware stocks and concerns that the broader market is no longer rewarding every AI name, which may explain why NVIDIA has also faced volatility despite strong fundamentals.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,362,796.97. This trade represents a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,619,457 shares of company stock worth $332,073,643 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CICC Research upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.60 to $268.30 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Tigress Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $425.00 price objective (up from $360.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $305.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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