NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC's 9th Largest Position

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC lowered its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,108 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 11,011 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 2.3% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tactive Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 44,777 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Waystone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Waystone Advisors LLC now owns 26,188 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,300 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the first quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 20,270 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015 in the last quarter. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $195.74 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $151.49 and a one year high of $236.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $287.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $303.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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