NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Marietta Investment Partners LLC's 2nd Largest Position

Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,899 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 4.9% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Marietta Investment Partners LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $24,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ascentis Independent Advisors raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Ascentis Independent Advisors now owns 413,245 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $72,070,000 after acquiring an additional 204,407 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 810,438 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $141,871,000 after purchasing an additional 24,646 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 43,934 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $7,662,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 8,642 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 53,864 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $9,394,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. HSBC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $304.26.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA announced that major Japanese institutions and companies, including Institution of Science Tokyo, SoftBank’s SB Intuitions, Hitachi, ENEOS, NTT DATA, avatarin and Sakana AI, are adopting Nemotron open models to build localized Japanese-language AI applications. The news highlights expanding real-world demand for NVIDIA’s software stack and strengthens its position in Japan’s national AI ecosystem. Article Title

NVIDIA announced that major Japanese institutions and companies, including Institution of Science Tokyo, SoftBank’s SB Intuitions, Hitachi, ENEOS, NTT DATA, avatarin and Sakana AI, are adopting Nemotron open models to build localized Japanese-language AI applications. The news highlights expanding real-world demand for NVIDIA’s software stack and strengthens its position in Japan’s national AI ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Jensen Huang said Vera Rubin is already in production and pushed back against reports of delays, easing investor concern about NVIDIA’s next-generation AI accelerator roadmap. Article Title

Jensen Huang said Vera Rubin is already in production and pushed back against reports of delays, easing investor concern about NVIDIA’s next-generation AI accelerator roadmap. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains constructive, with KeyBanc raising its price target and other analysts pointing to continued upside driven by AI demand, data-center networking, and NVIDIA’s broader platform expansion. Article Title

Wall Street remains constructive, with KeyBanc raising its price target and other analysts pointing to continued upside driven by AI demand, data-center networking, and NVIDIA’s broader platform expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles emphasized NVIDIA’s strong momentum and valuation case, but they were largely commentary pieces rather than new company-specific developments. Article Title

Several articles emphasized NVIDIA’s strong momentum and valuation case, but they were largely commentary pieces rather than new company-specific developments. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing U.S.-China export scrutiny continues to hang over the stock, with officials saying only a very small number of approved H200 chips have shipped to China. Even though China access could add upside, the limited near-term volume keeps the issue a source of uncertainty. Article Title

Ongoing U.S.-China export scrutiny continues to hang over the stock, with officials saying only a very small number of approved H200 chips have shipped to China. Even though China access could add upside, the limited near-term volume keeps the issue a source of uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Reports of unusual put options activity and continued discussion of NVIDIA as a crowded trade suggest some investors are still hedging or questioning how much upside is already priced in. Article Title

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $212.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $236.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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