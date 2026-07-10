NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.'s 6th Largest Position

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lowered its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,468 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 4,275 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.4% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Peoples Bank OH raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 11,366 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Alexis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Alexis Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Bayban boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Bayban now owns 1,124 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.5% in the first quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 1,213 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,934,317 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $511,745,000 after purchasing an additional 108,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the sale, the director owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,030,882. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015. 3.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $413.00 target price (up from $352.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $303.84.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $202.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.21. The business's 50 day moving average is $209.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $161.61 and a 12-month high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 15.31%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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