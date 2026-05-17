NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC's 2nd Largest Position

Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,903 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 6.7% of Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $315,100,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in NVIDIA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. increased its position in NVIDIA by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $276.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports said the U.S. has cleared Nvidia’s H200 AI chips for sale to about 10 Chinese companies, raising hopes for a meaningful rebound in China-related data center revenue. Reuters article

Multiple reports said the U.S. has cleared Nvidia’s H200 AI chips for sale to about 10 Chinese companies, raising hopes for a meaningful rebound in China-related data center revenue. Positive Sentiment: UBS and Cantor Fitzgerald both raised price targets on NVIDIA, reinforcing Wall Street’s view that AI demand and data center growth still have room to drive further upside. Proactive Investors article American Banking News article

UBS and Cantor Fitzgerald both raised price targets on NVIDIA, reinforcing Wall Street’s view that AI demand and data center growth still have room to drive further upside. Positive Sentiment: Investors are increasingly betting that Nvidia will beat Q1 FY2027 expectations, with several previews citing strong hyperscaler spending, AI infrastructure demand, and a possible revenue surprise. Seeking Alpha article Investopedia article

Investors are increasingly betting that Nvidia will beat Q1 FY2027 expectations, with several previews citing strong hyperscaler spending, AI infrastructure demand, and a possible revenue surprise. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage this morning emphasized that Nvidia’s stock has run hard into earnings, so some investors are locking in gains and watching whether the report can justify the valuation. CNBC article

Coverage this morning emphasized that Nvidia’s stock has run hard into earnings, so some investors are locking in gains and watching whether the report can justify the valuation. Negative Sentiment: The broader semiconductor complex sold off today, and some articles noted that Nvidia’s China opportunity is still not fully secured because approvals, deliveries, and Chinese domestic-chip competition remain uncertain. Benzinga article CNBC article

NVIDIA Stock Down 4.4%

NVIDIA stock opened at $225.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.25. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $129.16 and a 52 week high of $236.54. The business's 50-day moving average price is $192.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.NVIDIA's revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at $550,130,190.75. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,301.20. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Featured Stories

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