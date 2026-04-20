NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Quilter Plc's 2nd Largest Position

Quilter Plc lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,141,390 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 26,923 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 6.7% of Quilter Plc's holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Quilter Plc's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $399,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 95,936 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $17,896,000 after buying an additional 8,766 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,229 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,526 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $6,999,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,081 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 9,155 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $201.68 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $183.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $95.04 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The firm's revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.82%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $3,497,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 83,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,526,363.40. This trade represents a 19.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,153,976 shares of company stock valued at $207,181,819 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. HSBC set a $310.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $260.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $275.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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