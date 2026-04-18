NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co's 2nd Largest Position

SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,378 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 16,515 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 10.3% of SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 128,613 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $23,986,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 35,406 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $6,603,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. HBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $746,000. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co now owns 275,923 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $51,460,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NVIDIA Stock Up 1.7%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $201.68 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $95.04 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The company has a market cap of $4.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The business had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.82%.

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. HSBC set a $310.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $275.25.

Read Our Latest Report on NVDA

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,301.20. The trade was a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at $550,130,190.75. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,153,976 shares of company stock valued at $207,181,819. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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