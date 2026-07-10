NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Tcfg Wealth Management LLC's 3rd Largest Position

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,827 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 2,705 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 4.9% of Tcfg Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,005,906 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $873,030,000 after purchasing an additional 178,699 shares in the last quarter. DeLarme Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. DeLarme Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. now owns 17,230 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Care LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $1,545,000. Finally, Severin Investments LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Severin Investments LLC now owns 15,557 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $202.78 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $209.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $161.61 and a 52-week high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citic Securities lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. HSBC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $303.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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