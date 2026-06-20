NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC's 3rd Largest Position

Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,181 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 8.8% of Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,244,133,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13,709.1% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 125,760,307 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $23,454,297,000 after acquiring an additional 124,849,603 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its position in NVIDIA by 896.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 78,123,960 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $14,570,119,000 after purchasing an additional 70,283,539 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in NVIDIA by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $30,855,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 15,496.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $3,454,534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total transaction of $109,915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,399,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,861,658.93. The trade was a 7.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,016,125 shares of company stock valued at $224,582,565 in the last 90 days. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised NVIDIA from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $305.67.

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Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $210.69 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $142.03 and a 1-year high of $236.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $209.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.NVIDIA's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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