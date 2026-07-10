NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Whelan Financial's 10th Largest Position

Whelan Financial lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,916 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.4% of Whelan Financial's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Whelan Financial's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $202.78 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $161.61 and a one year high of $236.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.30. The company has a market cap of $4.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Argus boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $282.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $413.00 price target (up from $352.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $303.84.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015. 3.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

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About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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