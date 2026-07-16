NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.'s Largest Position

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,085,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 779,049 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 7.6% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $370,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Presidio Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,402 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $304.26.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $212.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA announced that major Japanese institutions and companies, including Institution of Science Tokyo, SoftBank’s SB Intuitions, Hitachi, ENEOS, NTT DATA, avatarin and Sakana AI, are adopting Nemotron open models to build localized Japanese-language AI applications. The news highlights expanding real-world demand for NVIDIA’s software stack and strengthens its position in Japan’s national AI ecosystem. Article Title

NVIDIA announced that major Japanese institutions and companies, including Institution of Science Tokyo, SoftBank’s SB Intuitions, Hitachi, ENEOS, NTT DATA, avatarin and Sakana AI, are adopting Nemotron open models to build localized Japanese-language AI applications. The news highlights expanding real-world demand for NVIDIA’s software stack and strengthens its position in Japan’s national AI ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Jensen Huang said Vera Rubin is already in production and pushed back against reports of delays, easing investor concern about NVIDIA’s next-generation AI accelerator roadmap. Article Title

Jensen Huang said Vera Rubin is already in production and pushed back against reports of delays, easing investor concern about NVIDIA’s next-generation AI accelerator roadmap. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains constructive, with KeyBanc raising its price target and other analysts pointing to continued upside driven by AI demand, data-center networking, and NVIDIA’s broader platform expansion. Article Title

Wall Street remains constructive, with KeyBanc raising its price target and other analysts pointing to continued upside driven by AI demand, data-center networking, and NVIDIA’s broader platform expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles emphasized NVIDIA’s strong momentum and valuation case, but they were largely commentary pieces rather than new company-specific developments. Article Title

Several articles emphasized NVIDIA’s strong momentum and valuation case, but they were largely commentary pieces rather than new company-specific developments. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing U.S.-China export scrutiny continues to hang over the stock, with officials saying only a very small number of approved H200 chips have shipped to China. Even though China access could add upside, the limited near-term volume keeps the issue a source of uncertainty. Article Title

Ongoing U.S.-China export scrutiny continues to hang over the stock, with officials saying only a very small number of approved H200 chips have shipped to China. Even though China access could add upside, the limited near-term volume keeps the issue a source of uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Reports of unusual put options activity and continued discussion of NVIDIA as a crowded trade suggest some investors are still hedging or questioning how much upside is already priced in. Article Title

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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