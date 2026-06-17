NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Position Boosted by Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP

Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP increased its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,900 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 38,149 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 7.2% of Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $40,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Syntax Research Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 260 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $7,459,058.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 881,387 shares in the company, valued at $154,145,772.43. This represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total transaction of $109,915,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,399,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,861,658.93. This trade represents a 7.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,319,457 shares of company stock valued at $277,398,643. 3.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.4%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $207.41 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $142.03 and a 1-year high of $236.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.14 and a 200 day moving average of $191.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $320.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $319.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $282.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $305.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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