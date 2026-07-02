NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Position Cut by Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,338 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 5,271 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.3% of Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA expanded its AI ecosystem with a sovereign-AI partnership with Palantir to deploy secure AI models for government and infrastructure customers, reinforcing demand for its GPUs and software stack. Article Title

NVIDIA expanded its AI ecosystem with a sovereign-AI partnership with Palantir to deploy secure AI models for government and infrastructure customers, reinforcing demand for its GPUs and software stack. Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported that Valar Atomics is partnering with NVIDIA on a small Utah data center aimed at showing how AI infrastructure can conserve water, highlighting another real-world use case for NVIDIA’s data-center technology. Article Title

Reuters reported that Valar Atomics is partnering with NVIDIA on a small Utah data center aimed at showing how AI infrastructure can conserve water, highlighting another real-world use case for NVIDIA’s data-center technology. Positive Sentiment: Several reports pointed to continued bullish long-term catalysts, including robotics, edge AI, and ongoing hyperscaler capex, suggesting NVIDIA remains central to the AI buildout even amid a short-term pullback. Article Title

Several reports pointed to continued bullish long-term catalysts, including robotics, edge AI, and ongoing hyperscaler capex, suggesting NVIDIA remains central to the AI buildout even amid a short-term pullback. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary and valuation-focused articles remain constructive overall, with multiple firms reiterating positive ratings and raising earnings estimates, but these views are being offset by near-term concerns about stretched valuations and sector rotation. Article Title

Analyst commentary and valuation-focused articles remain constructive overall, with multiple firms reiterating positive ratings and raising earnings estimates, but these views are being offset by near-term concerns about stretched valuations and sector rotation. Negative Sentiment: Bearish technical commentary warns that NVIDIA could drift lower in the short term, with some traders eyeing a move toward $165 if support breaks. Article Title

Bearish technical commentary warns that NVIDIA could drift lower in the short term, with some traders eyeing a move toward $165 if support breaks. Negative Sentiment: Michael Burry disclosed short bets against NVIDIA and other chip stocks, adding to concerns that the semiconductor group may be overextended after its big run. Article Title

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $197.58 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $210.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.36. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $152.97 and a 1-year high of $236.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. CICC Research raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.60 to $268.30 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Melius Research set a $400.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research lowered NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, New Street Research lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $343.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $303.84.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015 over the last three months. 3.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.

While NVIDIA currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here