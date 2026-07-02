NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Position Reduced by bLong Financial LLC

bLong Financial LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,853 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 3,438 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 21.9% of bLong Financial LLC's portfolio, making the stock its largest position. bLong Financial LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $28,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NVIDIA Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $197.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company's 50 day moving average price is $210.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.36. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $152.97 and a 52 week high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 15.31%.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA expanded its AI ecosystem with a sovereign-AI partnership with Palantir to deploy secure AI models for government and infrastructure customers, reinforcing demand for its GPUs and software stack. Article Title

NVIDIA expanded its AI ecosystem with a sovereign-AI partnership with Palantir to deploy secure AI models for government and infrastructure customers, reinforcing demand for its GPUs and software stack. Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported that Valar Atomics is partnering with NVIDIA on a small Utah data center aimed at showing how AI infrastructure can conserve water, highlighting another real-world use case for NVIDIA’s data-center technology. Article Title

Reuters reported that Valar Atomics is partnering with NVIDIA on a small Utah data center aimed at showing how AI infrastructure can conserve water, highlighting another real-world use case for NVIDIA’s data-center technology. Positive Sentiment: Several reports pointed to continued bullish long-term catalysts, including robotics, edge AI, and ongoing hyperscaler capex, suggesting NVIDIA remains central to the AI buildout even amid a short-term pullback. Article Title

Several reports pointed to continued bullish long-term catalysts, including robotics, edge AI, and ongoing hyperscaler capex, suggesting NVIDIA remains central to the AI buildout even amid a short-term pullback. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary and valuation-focused articles remain constructive overall, with multiple firms reiterating positive ratings and raising earnings estimates, but these views are being offset by near-term concerns about stretched valuations and sector rotation. Article Title

Analyst commentary and valuation-focused articles remain constructive overall, with multiple firms reiterating positive ratings and raising earnings estimates, but these views are being offset by near-term concerns about stretched valuations and sector rotation. Negative Sentiment: Bearish technical commentary warns that NVIDIA could drift lower in the short term, with some traders eyeing a move toward $165 if support breaks. Article Title

Bearish technical commentary warns that NVIDIA could drift lower in the short term, with some traders eyeing a move toward $165 if support breaks. Negative Sentiment: Michael Burry disclosed short bets against NVIDIA and other chip stocks, adding to concerns that the semiconductor group may be overextended after its big run. Article Title

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015 over the last quarter. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $303.84.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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