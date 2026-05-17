NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Position Reduced by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,988 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 2,604 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.2% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joule Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the third quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyr Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 7,737 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $218.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $276.56.

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Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports said the U.S. has cleared Nvidia’s H200 AI chips for sale to about 10 Chinese companies, raising hopes for a meaningful rebound in China-related data center revenue. Reuters article

Multiple reports said the U.S. has cleared Nvidia’s H200 AI chips for sale to about 10 Chinese companies, raising hopes for a meaningful rebound in China-related data center revenue. Positive Sentiment: UBS and Cantor Fitzgerald both raised price targets on NVIDIA, reinforcing Wall Street’s view that AI demand and data center growth still have room to drive further upside. Proactive Investors article American Banking News article

UBS and Cantor Fitzgerald both raised price targets on NVIDIA, reinforcing Wall Street’s view that AI demand and data center growth still have room to drive further upside. Positive Sentiment: Investors are increasingly betting that Nvidia will beat Q1 FY2027 expectations, with several previews citing strong hyperscaler spending, AI infrastructure demand, and a possible revenue surprise. Seeking Alpha article Investopedia article

Investors are increasingly betting that Nvidia will beat Q1 FY2027 expectations, with several previews citing strong hyperscaler spending, AI infrastructure demand, and a possible revenue surprise. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage this morning emphasized that Nvidia’s stock has run hard into earnings, so some investors are locking in gains and watching whether the report can justify the valuation. CNBC article

Coverage this morning emphasized that Nvidia’s stock has run hard into earnings, so some investors are locking in gains and watching whether the report can justify the valuation. Negative Sentiment: The broader semiconductor complex sold off today, and some articles noted that Nvidia’s China opportunity is still not fully secured because approvals, deliveries, and Chinese domestic-chip competition remain uncertain. Benzinga article CNBC article

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $7,459,058.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 881,387 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $154,145,772.43. This represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $555,439.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,734,301.20. This represents a 16.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 4.4%

NVIDIA stock opened at $225.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $129.16 and a fifty-two week high of $236.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.38.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The business's revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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