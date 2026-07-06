NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Acquired by Diamant Asset Management Inc.

Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 19,982.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 497,040 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 494,565 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $86,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015. 3.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $413.00 price objective (up from $352.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citic Securities raised their target price on NVIDIA from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. CICC Research raised their target price on NVIDIA from $240.60 to $268.30 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $303.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $194.83 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $210.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $157.34 and a 1 year high of $236.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.

While NVIDIA currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here