NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Acquired by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,231 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.5% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cora Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 63,545 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $11,851,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Libra Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 57,656 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $10,753,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Group Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Group Corp now owns 11,292 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,903 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports said the U.S. has cleared Nvidia’s H200 AI chips for sale to about 10 Chinese companies, raising hopes for a meaningful rebound in China-related data center revenue. Reuters article

Multiple reports said the U.S. has cleared Nvidia’s H200 AI chips for sale to about 10 Chinese companies, raising hopes for a meaningful rebound in China-related data center revenue. Positive Sentiment: UBS and Cantor Fitzgerald both raised price targets on NVIDIA, reinforcing Wall Street’s view that AI demand and data center growth still have room to drive further upside. Proactive Investors article American Banking News article

UBS and Cantor Fitzgerald both raised price targets on NVIDIA, reinforcing Wall Street’s view that AI demand and data center growth still have room to drive further upside. Positive Sentiment: Investors are increasingly betting that Nvidia will beat Q1 FY2027 expectations, with several previews citing strong hyperscaler spending, AI infrastructure demand, and a possible revenue surprise. Seeking Alpha article Investopedia article

Investors are increasingly betting that Nvidia will beat Q1 FY2027 expectations, with several previews citing strong hyperscaler spending, AI infrastructure demand, and a possible revenue surprise. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage this morning emphasized that Nvidia’s stock has run hard into earnings, so some investors are locking in gains and watching whether the report can justify the valuation. CNBC article

Coverage this morning emphasized that Nvidia’s stock has run hard into earnings, so some investors are locking in gains and watching whether the report can justify the valuation. Negative Sentiment: The broader semiconductor complex sold off today, and some articles noted that Nvidia’s China opportunity is still not fully secured because approvals, deliveries, and Chinese domestic-chip competition remain uncertain. Benzinga article CNBC article

NVIDIA Stock Down 4.4%

NVDA opened at $225.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $5.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.25. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $129.16 and a 52 week high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The firm's revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $276.56.

Read Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 36,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,362,796.97. This represents a 34.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. This represents a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518 over the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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