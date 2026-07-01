NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Acquired by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,469 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186,451 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $32,517,000 after purchasing an additional 39,994 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the first quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 18,617 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.1% in the first quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the first quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 486.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 13,563 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $200.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.22. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $151.49 and a 1-year high of $236.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $287.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $500.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $303.84.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA continues to get bullish coverage tied to AI infrastructure growth, with multiple articles highlighting strong revenue trends, upbeat analyst ratings, and price targets that still imply meaningful upside. Article Title

NVIDIA continues to get bullish coverage tied to AI infrastructure growth, with multiple articles highlighting strong revenue trends, upbeat analyst ratings, and price targets that still imply meaningful upside. Positive Sentiment: Palantir and NVIDIA announced a sovereign AI partnership for U.S. government and infrastructure customers, reinforcing demand for NVIDIA’s chips and Nemotron models in secure enterprise and public-sector deployments. Article Title

Palantir and NVIDIA announced a sovereign AI partnership for U.S. government and infrastructure customers, reinforcing demand for NVIDIA’s chips and Nemotron models in secure enterprise and public-sector deployments. Positive Sentiment: Articles also pointed to NVIDIA’s expansion into robotics, physical AI, and next-generation data-center infrastructure, which supports the idea that the company can keep growing beyond its core GPU business. Article Title

Articles also pointed to NVIDIA’s expansion into robotics, physical AI, and next-generation data-center infrastructure, which supports the idea that the company can keep growing beyond its core GPU business. Positive Sentiment: Bernstein reiterated an outperform view, and several reports noted strong institutional and analyst support, suggesting Wall Street still sees NVIDIA as a leader in AI compute demand. Article Title

Bernstein reiterated an outperform view, and several reports noted strong institutional and analyst support, suggesting Wall Street still sees NVIDIA as a leader in AI compute demand. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles framed NVIDIA as a “summer swoon” or “underperformance” story versus the broader chip sector, but these pieces largely focused on sentiment and relative performance rather than a new fundamental problem. Article Title

Some articles framed NVIDIA as a “summer swoon” or “underperformance” story versus the broader chip sector, but these pieces largely focused on sentiment and relative performance rather than a new fundamental problem. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage of insider selling and market-cap declines in the Magnificent Seven may weigh on sentiment, but the selling appears to be more about portfolio rotation and pre-planned transactions than a direct business warning. Article Title

Coverage of insider selling and market-cap declines in the Magnificent Seven may weigh on sentiment, but the selling appears to be more about portfolio rotation and pre-planned transactions than a direct business warning. Negative Sentiment: NVIDIA has lagged chip peers this year, and several articles emphasized that the stock has fallen behind the semiconductor rally, raising concerns that expectations may be cooling after a huge AI run-up. Article Title

NVIDIA has lagged chip peers this year, and several articles emphasized that the stock has fallen behind the semiconductor rally, raising concerns that expectations may be cooling after a huge AI run-up. Negative Sentiment: Competition remains a recurring concern, with pieces highlighting AMD’s push into data-center AI infrastructure and TSMC being favored by some analysts as the better near-term semiconductor pick. Article Title

Competition remains a recurring concern, with pieces highlighting AMD’s push into data-center AI infrastructure and TSMC being favored by some analysts as the better near-term semiconductor pick. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary flagged a bearish technical setup and a negative short-term trend, which may be contributing to today’s weakness despite the strong long-term AI narrative. Article Title

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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