NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Acquired by Triad Wealth Partners LLC

Triad Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,317 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 11,746 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.5% of Triad Wealth Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Triad Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. The trade was a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. This represents a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 953,976 shares of company stock valued at $171,173,819. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $208.28 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $104.08 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The company has a market cap of $5.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.84 and a 200-day moving average of $185.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 0.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, April 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $275.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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