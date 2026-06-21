NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Acquired by Wick Capital Partners LLC

Wick Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,955 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 0.8% of Wick Capital Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Wick Capital Partners LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Syntax Research Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 260 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total value of $109,915,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,399,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,861,658.93. The trade was a 7.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,016,125 shares of company stock valued at $224,582,565 over the last 90 days. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citic Securities increased their target price on NVIDIA from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $413.00 price target (up from $352.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $305.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $210.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $142.03 and a fifty-two week high of $236.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.31%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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