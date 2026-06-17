NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Bought by J. Stern & Co. LLP

J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 13,709.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,760,307 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 124,849,603 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 7.2% of J. Stern & Co. LLP's portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. J. Stern & Co. LLP owned about 0.52% of NVIDIA worth $23,454,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donalies Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $478,000. Atom Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 31,433 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $5,862,000 after buying an additional 10,666 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 177.5% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,953 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $6,332,000 after buying an additional 21,719 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,131,827 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $397,586,000 after buying an additional 166,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,156 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $305.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total value of $109,915,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,406,861,658.93. This trade represents a 7.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,319,457 shares of company stock valued at $277,398,643. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $207.41 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $142.03 and a 52-week high of $236.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $208.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.84.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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