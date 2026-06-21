NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Bought by Tobam

Tobam lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 232.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,313 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 47,043 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 3.1% of Tobam's investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Tobam's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Joule Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Presidio Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the third quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,016,125 shares of company stock worth $224,582,565 over the last quarter. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citic Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $287.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.67.

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Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $210.69 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $142.03 and a twelve month high of $236.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $209.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.38.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 15.31%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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