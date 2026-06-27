NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Bought by Verde Capital Management

Verde Capital Management increased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,353 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.3% of Verde Capital Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Verde Capital Management's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,480,489 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $184,911,111,000 after buying an additional 11,451,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,803,093 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $109,446,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383,441 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,244,133,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,181,484 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $34,909,347,000 after buying an additional 2,849,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,808,862,000 after buying an additional 2,609,560 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up from $320.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp set a $310.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $303.84.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $192.53 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $151.49 and a 1 year high of $236.54. The company has a market cap of $4.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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