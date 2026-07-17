NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Purchased by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,067 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.9% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its stake in NVIDIA by 4.1% during the first quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 72,355 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $12,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the first quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 36.6% in the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,536,778 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $267,682,000 after purchasing an additional 412,010 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 26.7% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139,101 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $24,261,000 after purchasing an additional 29,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 17,992 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Seaport Research Partners raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. President Capital upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $304.26.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $207.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.05. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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