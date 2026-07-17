NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Purchased by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB boosted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,437,688 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 771,913 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 8.0% of Swedbank AB's investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Swedbank AB owned about 0.18% of NVIDIA worth $7,575,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,480,489 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $184,911,111,000 after buying an additional 11,451,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,803,093 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $109,446,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383,441 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,244,133,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,181,484 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $34,909,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,808,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $207.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.21. The company's 50 day moving average price is $209.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.05. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 15.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Melius Research set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $413.00 price target (up from $352.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citic Securities upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Argus upped their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, New Street Research decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $343.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $304.26.

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NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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