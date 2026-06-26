NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 902,023 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 31,108 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.8% of Brookstone Capital Management's holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Brookstone Capital Management's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $157,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts: Sign Up

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.6%

NVDA stock opened at $195.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.22. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $151.49 and a 1-year high of $236.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $413.00 target price (up from $352.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $303.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.

While NVIDIA currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here