NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by CPC Advisors LLC

CPC Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 80.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,281 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 47,365 shares during the period. CPC Advisors LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $195.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.22. The stock's fifty day moving average is $210.79 and its 200-day moving average is $193.00. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $151.49 and a one year high of $236.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. NVIDIA's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015. 3.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $320.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $319.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $303.84.

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NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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