NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,107 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 6,781 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.3% of First United Bank & Trust's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. First United Bank & Trust's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $62,244,133,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13,709.1% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 125,760,307 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $23,454,297,000 after acquiring an additional 124,849,603 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 896.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 78,123,960 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $14,570,119,000 after acquiring an additional 70,283,539 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $30,855,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22,896,705 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15,496.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $3,454,534,000 after acquiring an additional 21,725,326 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts: Sign Up

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA unveiled a new revenue-sharing model that lets fast-growing AI startups access compute power in exchange for a slice of future profits, which could expand NVDA’s customer base and create a new recurring monetization stream. Article Title

NVIDIA unveiled a new revenue-sharing model that lets fast-growing AI startups access compute power in exchange for a slice of future profits, which could expand NVDA’s customer base and create a new recurring monetization stream. Positive Sentiment: Multiple pieces highlighted fresh AI partnerships and infrastructure wins, including NVIDIA’s role in sovereign AI efforts with Palantir, AI-RAN validation with Amdocs, Supermicro and 1Finity, and a new data center collaboration with Valar Atomics, reinforcing demand for NVDA’s AI hardware and software ecosystem. Article Title

Multiple pieces highlighted fresh AI partnerships and infrastructure wins, including NVIDIA’s role in sovereign AI efforts with Palantir, AI-RAN validation with Amdocs, Supermicro and 1Finity, and a new data center collaboration with Valar Atomics, reinforcing demand for NVDA’s AI hardware and software ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary remained broadly supportive, with reports citing “buy the dip” interest, consensus Buy ratings, and bullish price targets that suggest investors still see upside despite the recent pullback. Article Title

Analyst commentary remained broadly supportive, with reports citing “buy the dip” interest, consensus Buy ratings, and bullish price targets that suggest investors still see upside despite the recent pullback. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage also focused on NVIDIA’s growing exposure to robotics, edge AI, and blackwell infrastructure deals, which supports the long-term growth story but is unlikely to move the stock sharply on its own in the near term. Article Title

Coverage also focused on NVIDIA’s growing exposure to robotics, edge AI, and blackwell infrastructure deals, which supports the long-term growth story but is unlikely to move the stock sharply on its own in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Several articles pointed to continued weakness, with NVDA extending its recent pullback as investors took profits from semiconductors, while technical commentary warned the stock could remain range-bound or even retest lower levels near $165. Article Title

Several articles pointed to continued weakness, with NVDA extending its recent pullback as investors took profits from semiconductors, while technical commentary warned the stock could remain range-bound or even retest lower levels near $165. Negative Sentiment: Bearish takes from high-profile investors and commentators, including Michael Burry’s renewed short thesis on AI chips and concerns about valuation/digestion risk, added to the pressure on sentiment around NVIDIA shares. Article Title

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $194.83 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $210.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $157.34 and a 1 year high of $236.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. HSBC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVIDIA from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $413.00 price target (up from $352.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $303.84.

View Our Latest Report on NVDA

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.

While NVIDIA currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here