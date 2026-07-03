NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,121,658 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 47,277 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 8.1% of Northeast Investment Management's holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Northeast Investment Management's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $195,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $62,244,133,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13,709.1% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 125,760,307 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $23,454,297,000 after buying an additional 124,849,603 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 896.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 78,123,960 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $14,570,119,000 after acquiring an additional 70,283,539 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $30,855,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22,896,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15,496.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $3,454,534,000 after acquiring an additional 21,725,326 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $303.84.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA unveiled a new revenue-sharing model that lets fast-growing AI startups access compute power in exchange for a slice of future profits, which could expand NVDA’s customer base and create a new recurring monetization stream. Article Title

NVIDIA unveiled a new revenue-sharing model that lets fast-growing AI startups access compute power in exchange for a slice of future profits, which could expand NVDA’s customer base and create a new recurring monetization stream. Positive Sentiment: Multiple pieces highlighted fresh AI partnerships and infrastructure wins, including NVIDIA’s role in sovereign AI efforts with Palantir, AI-RAN validation with Amdocs, Supermicro and 1Finity, and a new data center collaboration with Valar Atomics, reinforcing demand for NVDA’s AI hardware and software ecosystem. Article Title

Multiple pieces highlighted fresh AI partnerships and infrastructure wins, including NVIDIA’s role in sovereign AI efforts with Palantir, AI-RAN validation with Amdocs, Supermicro and 1Finity, and a new data center collaboration with Valar Atomics, reinforcing demand for NVDA’s AI hardware and software ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary remained broadly supportive, with reports citing “buy the dip” interest, consensus Buy ratings, and bullish price targets that suggest investors still see upside despite the recent pullback. Article Title

Analyst commentary remained broadly supportive, with reports citing “buy the dip” interest, consensus Buy ratings, and bullish price targets that suggest investors still see upside despite the recent pullback. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage also focused on NVIDIA’s growing exposure to robotics, edge AI, and blackwell infrastructure deals, which supports the long-term growth story but is unlikely to move the stock sharply on its own in the near term. Article Title

Coverage also focused on NVIDIA’s growing exposure to robotics, edge AI, and blackwell infrastructure deals, which supports the long-term growth story but is unlikely to move the stock sharply on its own in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Several articles pointed to continued weakness, with NVDA extending its recent pullback as investors took profits from semiconductors, while technical commentary warned the stock could remain range-bound or even retest lower levels near $165. Article Title

Several articles pointed to continued weakness, with NVDA extending its recent pullback as investors took profits from semiconductors, while technical commentary warned the stock could remain range-bound or even retest lower levels near $165. Negative Sentiment: Bearish takes from high-profile investors and commentators, including Michael Burry’s renewed short thesis on AI chips and concerns about valuation/digestion risk, added to the pressure on sentiment around NVIDIA shares. Article Title

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.4%

NVIDIA stock opened at $194.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $157.34 and a 52 week high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.

While NVIDIA currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here