NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by RAM Investment Partners LLC

RAM Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,114 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 11,553 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.3% of RAM Investment Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. RAM Investment Partners LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $62,244,133,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $30,855,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896,705 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 15,496.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $3,454,534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725,326 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $3,180,313,000. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $2,635,969,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $287.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, HSBC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $305.67.

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NVIDIA Stock Up 2.2%

NVIDIA stock opened at $204.87 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $140.85 and a fifty-two week high of $236.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.22. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $206.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the sale, the director owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $3,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,526,363.40. This represents a 19.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,619,457 shares of company stock valued at $332,073,643. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA is expanding its AI footprint through new partnerships, including work with Microsoft on agentic AI deployment and a healthcare AI model with Abridge, reinforcing its leadership beyond traditional chips.

NVIDIA is expanding its AI footprint through new partnerships, including work with Microsoft on agentic AI deployment and a healthcare AI model with Abridge, reinforcing its leadership beyond traditional chips. Positive Sentiment: The company helped launch Helix Digital Infrastructure with KKR, Vistra, and the Kuwait Investment Authority, a more than $10 billion AI infrastructure venture that highlights sustained demand for NVIDIA-powered data center buildouts.

The company helped launch Helix Digital Infrastructure with KKR, Vistra, and the Kuwait Investment Authority, a more than $10 billion AI infrastructure venture that highlights sustained demand for NVIDIA-powered data center buildouts. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive, with multiple notes arguing NVIDIA is undervalued and has major upside, while others continue to point to unusually strong Blackwell demand and durable profit margins.

Analysts remain constructive, with multiple notes arguing NVIDIA is undervalued and has major upside, while others continue to point to unusually strong Blackwell demand and durable profit margins. Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA increased its buyback authorization by $80 billion, lifting the total active authorization above $120 billion, which signals management confidence and supports shareholder returns.

NVIDIA increased its buyback authorization by $80 billion, lifting the total active authorization above $120 billion, which signals management confidence and supports shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: The company scheduled the 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders for June 24, a routine corporate update that does not by itself change the investment outlook. NVIDIA Stockholder Meeting Set for June 24; Individuals Can Participate Online

The company scheduled the 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders for June 24, a routine corporate update that does not by itself change the investment outlook. Negative Sentiment: Some articles flagged pressure on AI hardware stocks and concerns that the broader market is no longer rewarding every AI name, which may explain why NVIDIA has also faced volatility despite strong fundamentals.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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