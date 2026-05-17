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NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
May 17, 2026
NVIDIA logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Riggs Asset Managment cut its NVIDIA stake by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, selling 12,977 shares and leaving it with 88,311 shares worth about $16.47 million. NVIDIA remains its third-largest holding.
  • NVIDIA’s latest earnings were strong, with EPS of $1.62 beating estimates and revenue of $68.13 billion topping forecasts, while revenue jumped 73.2% year over year.
  • Wall Street remains bullish: several analysts recently raised price targets, and the consensus rating is still “Buy” with an average target price of $276.56, even as some investors worry the stock has run up ahead of earnings.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,311 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 12,977 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 3.3% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PMG Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $2,150,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 970,860 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $181,143,000 after buying an additional 20,559 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $15,893,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% during the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,787 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $20,111,000 after buying an additional 14,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 42,515 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $7,929,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $225.32 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $192.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.25. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $129.16 and a 1-year high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. NVIDIA's revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports said the U.S. has cleared Nvidia’s H200 AI chips for sale to about 10 Chinese companies, raising hopes for a meaningful rebound in China-related data center revenue. Reuters article
  • Positive Sentiment: UBS and Cantor Fitzgerald both raised price targets on NVIDIA, reinforcing Wall Street’s view that AI demand and data center growth still have room to drive further upside. Proactive Investors article American Banking News article
  • Positive Sentiment: Investors are increasingly betting that Nvidia will beat Q1 FY2027 expectations, with several previews citing strong hyperscaler spending, AI infrastructure demand, and a possible revenue surprise. Seeking Alpha article Investopedia article
  • Neutral Sentiment: Coverage this morning emphasized that Nvidia’s stock has run hard into earnings, so some investors are locking in gains and watching whether the report can justify the valuation. CNBC article
  • Negative Sentiment: The broader semiconductor complex sold off today, and some articles noted that Nvidia’s China opportunity is still not fully secured because approvals, deliveries, and Chinese domestic-chip competition remain uncertain. Benzinga article CNBC article

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $260.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $218.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $276.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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