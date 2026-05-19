NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Sava Infond d.o.o.

Sava Infond d.o.o. reduced its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,820 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 6,150 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 8.0% of Sava Infond d.o.o.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sava Infond d.o.o.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $59,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $50,000. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NVIDIA Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $222.32 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $129.16 and a 1 year high of $236.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.51.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. CICC Research lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $240.60 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $278.73.

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More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several Wall Street firms remain bullish ahead of earnings, with KeyBanc, DA Davidson, Morgan Stanley and Wedbush all raising price targets to as high as $300, citing continued momentum from Blackwell and the coming Rubin platform. Article Title

Several Wall Street firms remain bullish ahead of earnings, with KeyBanc, DA Davidson, Morgan Stanley and Wedbush all raising price targets to as high as $300, citing continued momentum from Blackwell and the coming Rubin platform. Positive Sentiment: Coverage continues to point to strong AI datacenter demand and a likely “beat-and-raise” quarter, with analysts and investors expecting another huge revenue print and strong guidance. Article Title

Coverage continues to point to strong AI datacenter demand and a likely “beat-and-raise” quarter, with analysts and investors expecting another huge revenue print and strong guidance. Positive Sentiment: Hedge-fund filings showing managers such as Tiger Global, Bridgewater, Soros Fund Management and D1 Capital adding to NVDA stakes reinforce institutional confidence in the stock. Article Title

Hedge-fund filings showing managers such as Tiger Global, Bridgewater, Soros Fund Management and D1 Capital adding to NVDA stakes reinforce institutional confidence in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Most of the recent news flow is centered on investor positioning and earnings anticipation, including options-market activity, prediction-market bets, and broad media attention ahead of the report. Article Title

Most of the recent news flow is centered on investor positioning and earnings anticipation, including options-market activity, prediction-market bets, and broad media attention ahead of the report. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary warns that expectations are extremely high, the options market is signaling volatility, and any miss or cautious guidance could disappoint investors. Article Title

Some commentary warns that expectations are extremely high, the options market is signaling volatility, and any miss or cautious guidance could disappoint investors. Negative Sentiment: Bearish analysis is also emerging around valuation and demand sustainability, with one report arguing that political backlash against data centers and a shift toward more CPU-centric architectures could pressure future GPU demand. Article Title

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $38,501,729.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518. Insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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