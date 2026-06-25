NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,090 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 3,266 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 8.4% of Sky Investment Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Sky Investment Group LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $48,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,480,489 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $184,911,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,451,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,803,093 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $109,446,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383,441 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $62,244,133,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,181,484 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $34,909,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,808,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,882. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015 in the last three months. 3.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, HSBC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $198.32 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $149.26 and a fifty-two week high of $236.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.31%.

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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