NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,195 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 3,742 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Syntax Research Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 260 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the sale, the director owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total transaction of $109,915,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,406,861,658.93. This represents a 7.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,016,125 shares of company stock valued at $224,582,565 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $210.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $142.03 and a 1 year high of $236.54. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $209.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $500.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Fundamental Research set a $218.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. New Street Research decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $343.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citic Securities raised their target price on NVIDIA from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $305.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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