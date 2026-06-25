NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,632 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 4,680 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 4.2% of Strong Tower Advisory Services' portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Strong Tower Advisory Services' holdings in NVIDIA were worth $22,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the sale, the director owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015 over the last 90 days. 3.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $320.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Melius Research set a $400.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. HSBC restated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Tigress Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $425.00 price objective (up from $360.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $305.67.

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NVIDIA Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $198.32 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average is $210.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $149.26 and a 12 month high of $236.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 15.31%.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

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About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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