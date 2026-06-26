NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stake Lifted by Fisher Funds Management LTD

Fisher Funds Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 569,809 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 31,330 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.9% of Fisher Funds Management LTD's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fisher Funds Management LTD's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $99,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,244,133,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13,709.1% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 125,760,307 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $23,454,297,000 after buying an additional 124,849,603 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 896.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 78,123,960 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $14,570,119,000 after buying an additional 70,283,539 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in NVIDIA by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $30,855,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22,896,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 15,496.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $3,454,534,000 after acquiring an additional 21,725,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $195.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $151.49 and a 52-week high of $236.54. The business's 50-day moving average price is $210.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citic Securities upped their target price on NVIDIA from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $255.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $282.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $303.84.

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Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015 over the last 90 days. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

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NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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