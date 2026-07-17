NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stake Lifted by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629,855 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 12.1% of Hartline Investment Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Hartline Investment Corp's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $109,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $304.26.

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NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $207.40 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $209.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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