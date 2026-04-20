NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Holdings Increased by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,334,170 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 22,392 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 4.5% of Country Trust Bank's holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Country Trust Bank's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $248,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $43,631,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $315,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. This trade represents a 34.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,153,976 shares of company stock valued at $207,181,819 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $201.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.98. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $95.04 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business's revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Fundamental Research set a $218.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $275.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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