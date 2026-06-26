NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Position Lifted by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,754,078 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 182,345 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 3.1% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $305,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,244,133,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 13,709.1% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 125,760,307 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $23,454,297,000 after buying an additional 124,849,603 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 896.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 78,123,960 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $14,570,119,000 after buying an additional 70,283,539 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in NVIDIA by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $30,855,564,000 after buying an additional 22,896,705 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 15,496.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $3,454,534,000 after acquiring an additional 21,725,326 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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NVIDIA Trading Down 1.6%

NVDA opened at $195.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.79 and a 200-day moving average of $193.00. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $151.49 and a 52 week high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Fundamental Research set a $218.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Argus raised their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. China Renaissance assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $319.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NVIDIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $303.84.

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Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the sale, the director owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015 in the last three months. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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