NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Position Lowered by Shariaportfolio Inc.

Shariaportfolio Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,323 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 7,323 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 3.6% of Shariaportfolio Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Shariaportfolio Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,301.20. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $7,459,058.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 881,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,145,772.43. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,153,976 shares of company stock worth $207,181,819 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $201.68 on Monday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $183.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $95.04 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.82%.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $275.25.

Read Our Latest Report on NVDA

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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