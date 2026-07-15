Nwam LLC Has $3.92 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Nwam LLC decreased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,698 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Trust Co increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Micron Technology by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $1,316,000. PKO BP BANKOWY Universal Pension Society JSC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,306,000. Finally, Dara Capital US Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,926,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts: Sign Up

Micron Technology Stock Up 4.9%

Shares of MU opened at $983.12 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $938.51 and its 200-day moving average is $589.85. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.38 and a 12 month high of $1,255.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 2.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

More Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total transaction of $1,495,559.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,394,823.04. This represents a 6.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 163,300 shares of company stock worth $152,667,204 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,268.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Micron Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Micron Technology wasn't on the list.

While Micron Technology currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here