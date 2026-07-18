Nwam LLC Sells 52,670 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG $CRSP

Nwam LLC cut its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP - Free Report) by 85.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,173 shares of the company's stock after selling 52,670 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC's holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRSP. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,524,144 shares of the company's stock worth $132,366,000 after acquiring an additional 180,580 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $25,706,000. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,155,000. Blue Jean Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,470,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,032,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Naimish Patel sold 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $210,577.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,357 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,076,636.34. This represents a 16.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group set a $80.00 target price on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $67.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRSP

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $47.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 17.96 and a current ratio of 17.97. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $53.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.93. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.71. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $78.48.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,856.54% and a negative return on equity of 25.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of gene-editing therapies based on the CRISPR/Cas9 platform. The company applies its proprietary technology to modify genes in human cells, aiming to create durable treatments for a range of serious diseases. Its research and development efforts focus on both ex vivo and in vivo applications, enabling targeted correction or disruption of disease-causing genes.

Among its lead programs is CTX001, an ex vivo edited cell therapy designed to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia in collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

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