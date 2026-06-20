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NWF Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,297 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Written by MarketBeat
June 20, 2026
Advanced Micro Devices logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • NWF Advisory Services reduced its AMD stake by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, selling 1,297 shares and leaving it with 5,280 shares worth about $1.13 million.
  • AMD’s latest quarterly results topped expectations, with EPS of $1.37 versus the $1.29 estimate and revenue of $10.25 billion, up 37.8% year over year.
  • Investor and analyst sentiment remains mixed: some recent notes highlight strong AI demand and higher price targets, while others warn the stock may be overextended near all-time highs and vulnerable to profit-taking.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

NWF Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc.'s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6,228.8% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $65,966,000 after purchasing an additional 303,154 shares during the last quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 32,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $7,030,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $539.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $879.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.83, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.50. The business's fifty day moving average is $417.16 and its 200 day moving average is $285.22. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.82 and a twelve month high of $558.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $10,962,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,236,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at $432,612,950. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. This trade represents a 5.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 378,032 shares of company stock worth $161,876,596 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $345.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $579.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $430.68.

View Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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