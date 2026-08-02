NWI Management LP Takes Position in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

NWI Management LP bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,500 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $14,668,000. Northrop Grumman accounts for approximately 0.8% of NWI Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 61,436 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $41,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,740,721 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $7,835,097,000 after acquiring an additional 209,135 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,927 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $63,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,149,478 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,793,478,000 after acquiring an additional 17,948 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,497 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $745.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $580.00 to $550.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $500.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $659.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $543.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $77.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of -0.10. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12-month low of $479.02 and a 12-month high of $774.00. The business's 50-day moving average price is $534.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $620.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.86. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.15 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.600-29.100 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $2.47 dividend. This represents a $9.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman's previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. Northrop Grumman's payout ratio is currently 31.39%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation NYSE: NOC is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company's portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company's work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

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