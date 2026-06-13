NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI Stock Holdings Lessened by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,937 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after selling 22,708 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC's holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $25,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 887.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,659 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $8,010,000 after acquiring an additional 32,945 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth about $555,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $295.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.8%

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $304.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company's 50-day moving average price is $270.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.24. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 52 week low of $183.00 and a 52 week high of $339.95.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.14 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 26.75%. NXP Semiconductors's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. NXP Semiconductors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $194,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,934,514.36. This trade represents a 9.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 4,576 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total transaction of $1,070,921.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,187.67. The trade was a 45.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,611 shares of company stock valued at $3,061,078. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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