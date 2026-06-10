O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $12.93 Million Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,695 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 3,513 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $12,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. WealthCollab LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 82.0% during the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 328 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Silver Lake Partners V. De (Aiv sold 36,736 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total value of $14,804,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 43,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,483,752. The trade was a 45.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 89,648 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.01, for a total transaction of $36,129,040.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,544 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,234,287.44. The trade was a 94.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,305,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,161,867. 41.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $380.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.44 and a 200-day moving average of $173.64. The stock has a market cap of $245.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.17 and a 52-week high of $469.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. Dell Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $200.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of Dell Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $475.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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