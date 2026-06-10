O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Travel + Leisure Co. $TNL

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL - Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,836 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 18,182 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Travel + Leisure worth $12,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 8.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,486,173 shares of the company's stock valued at $207,392,000 after buying an additional 270,474 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 46.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,682,604 shares of the company's stock valued at $138,449,000 after buying an additional 855,151 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,612,657 shares of the company's stock valued at $113,741,000 after buying an additional 17,377 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,918 shares of the company's stock worth $85,281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,162,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kimberly Marshall sold 28,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,964,760.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 33,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,329,012.47. This trade represents a 45.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 1,748 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total transaction of $122,901.88. Following the sale, the director owned 1,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,284.43. This trade represents a 48.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 55,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,078,007 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.01% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TNL. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $85.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $72.25 on Wednesday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $47.61 and a 1 year high of $81.00. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $68.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 48.06%. The firm had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Travel + Leisure's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Travel + Leisure's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.42%.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co NYSE: TNL is a leisure travel company headquartered in Orlando, Florida, that specializes in vacation ownership, membership programs and branded travel experiences. The company operates an extensive portfolio of vacation clubs and destination services, offering members access to resorts, hotels, cruises and guided tours in markets around the world. Through its flagship membership brands, Travel + Leisure Co provides curated vacation packages, exchange services and unique travel itineraries that cater to both individual and family travelers.

In addition to its membership offerings, Travel + Leisure Co manages a network of resort properties and hospitality assets across North America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

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