Oak Family Advisors LLC Sells 17,516 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Oak Family Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,522 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 17,516 shares during the period. Qualcomm makes up approximately 2.3% of Oak Family Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Oak Family Advisors LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $8,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Qualcomm by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,085 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 2.6% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Qualcomm by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its stake in Qualcomm by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,847 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Qualcomm by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 3,253 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total value of $493,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,068,737.40. This represents a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,806 shares of company stock worth $3,928,958. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Qualcomm in a report on Friday, May 8th. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. Zacks Research raised Qualcomm from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualcomm has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $191.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on Qualcomm

Qualcomm News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm raised its fiscal 2029 non-handset revenue target to $40 billion, signaling a much bigger diversification opportunity beyond mobile chips.

Qualcomm raised its fiscal 2029 non-handset revenue target to $40 billion, signaling a much bigger diversification opportunity beyond mobile chips. Positive Sentiment: The company introduced a new data-center AI roadmap and said it sees more than $15 billion in data-center revenue by fiscal 2029, with new Dragonfly products aimed at agentic AI workloads.

The company introduced a new data-center AI roadmap and said it sees more than $15 billion in data-center revenue by fiscal 2029, with new Dragonfly products aimed at agentic AI workloads. Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm announced a strategic multi-generation CPU agreement with Meta Platforms, giving its AI data-center push a high-profile anchor customer.

Qualcomm announced a strategic multi-generation CPU agreement with Meta Platforms, giving its AI data-center push a high-profile anchor customer. Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm also expanded its relationship with Hugging Face to support developer-driven AI from device to cloud, reinforcing the software ecosystem around its chips.

Qualcomm also expanded its relationship with Hugging Face to support developer-driven AI from device to cloud, reinforcing the software ecosystem around its chips. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Qualcomm is acquiring AI software firm Modular for about $3.9 billion were viewed as a key step toward building a stronger software stack for its data-center strategy.

Reports that Qualcomm is acquiring AI software firm Modular for about $3.9 billion were viewed as a key step toward building a stronger software stack for its data-center strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and media coverage suggest the stock had been pressured by skepticism around Qualcomm’s late entry into a crowded AI market, but the new announcements appear designed to address that concern.

Analysts and media coverage suggest the stock had been pressured by skepticism around Qualcomm’s late entry into a crowded AI market, but the new announcements appear designed to address that concern. Neutral Sentiment: Qualcomm also said it is expanding its automotive design-win pipeline and entering robotics and industrial AI, which could help long-term growth but will take time to materialize.

Qualcomm Price Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $196.11 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average is $198.52 and its 200 day moving average is $167.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $206.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.59. Qualcomm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $121.99 and a twelve month high of $259.92.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Research analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Qualcomm's payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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