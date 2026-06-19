Oak Grove Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Oak Grove Capital LLC reduced its position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,200 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Astera Labs accounts for approximately 1.6% of Oak Grove Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC's holdings in Astera Labs were worth $13,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALAB. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Astera Labs by 374.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 128 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 422.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 200 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Astera Labs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $417.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.72. Astera Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.78 and a fifty-two week high of $421.20. The firm has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 3.95.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Astera Labs

In other news, Director Manuel Alba sold 183,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $19,692,630.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 319,863 shares in the company, valued at $34,420,457.43. This represents a 36.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.30, for a total transaction of $116,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 5,064,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,141,033.90. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 2,161,256 shares of company stock worth $459,844,296 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $297.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Astera Labs from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Astera Labs

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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